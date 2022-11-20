Patricia Rossetti is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Several times inside the Cinecittà house, Vippona confessed to having been betrayed by her ex-husband. In the course of the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the man’s alleged lover. Let’s find out who it is together.

Since her entry into the most spied on house in Italy, Patrizia Rossetti has laid bare with the other tenants, telling them about the most difficult moments of her life. Among many, the conductor she could not help but confess to her fellow adventurers the betrayal suffered by her ex-husband, Rudy Londoni.

This is what Patrizia Rossetti said about it the man:

I met him during a telepromo. A video had started and my dog ​​Kylie had hidden behind her camera. He immediately offered to keep it for me.

From this moment on, Patrizia and Rudy become inseparable and in 2012 they decide to get married to wedding.

GF VipPatrizia Rossetti and the betrayals suffered by her husband: that’s who would be his mistress

In 2019, however, the news of the separation between Patrizia Rossetti and Rudy Londoni arrives. The reason? According to the words of the presenter, the reason for their breakup would have been the man’s constant betrayals. In addition to this, Rossetti also revealed that she knows well the lover of her ex-husband, since he is a well-known face of Mediaset.

According to rumors, it seems that the lover of Patrizia Rossetti’s ex-husband is one bartender who works in Mediaset. Obviously the news has not been confirmed or denied by those directly involved but, according to the rumors in circulation, it seems who it is precisely this woman. Rossetti has repeatedly reiterated that hers is hers ex husband he would have looked for her to re-establish relationships but the woman, no longer trusting her, closed permanently.