Big Brother Vip always attracts numerous controversies. In these hours, however, Giuseppe Campoccio, an Italian paralytic athlete who did not appreciate the use of certain terms by the director, attacked Alfonso Signorini’s reality show. The man asked the conductor to “punish the guilty”, what will Alfonso decide to do?

Recently in the Casa del Big Brother Vip a unexpected episode. Directing, forgetting to have open audio, he insulted the competitors of the House by calling them “A mass of brain-damaged imbeciles”.

It is unclear whether the phrase referred to tenants or if it was addressed to someone else but immediately sui social the use of particular words raised several controversies.

To add to those who have lashed out against the program in these hours has also arrived Giuseppe Campoccio, paralytic athlete who has an interview with the Corriere.it he had his say on how much success, asking Gentlemen not to underestimate the question but to Act according to the rules.

“Alfonso Signorini? Take action “

“I literally stay astonished, offended, And indignant, on how he can pass this sentence without anyone taking a stand against the drafting of the program. I am a brain damaged man who can win Olympic medals while what can you do? “

these were the words that Giuseppe Campoccio entrusted his interview to the Corriere, in which he also pointed out that the brain injuries are pathological consequences of illnesses or trauma not related to stupidity or ignorance of people.

“Brain injury, or brain injury, is a harm of the brain (with destruction of neuronal cells) which can occur from the conception at birth, untiladulthood“.

he then added, asking Signorini to take action for what happened.

“I wish explained live to all Italians who follow the program, and not only, what happened and what measure, of course disciplinary, is taken against authors themselves (as is done for competitors who are guilty of attitudes or inappropriate phrases, blasphemy, racial or gender offense) “.

asked the conductor. And who knows if the director of Who will be agree…