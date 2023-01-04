Over the past few hours the name of Pamela Prati returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. During the last episode of Big Brother VIP aired, the former gieffina let herself go to a confession about Marco Bellavia. Let’s find out together what the queen of the Baggage.

Orange blossoms for Pamela Prati and Marco Bellavia? In these hours the gossip is circulating about the marriage proposal that the face of the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP would have done to the most beloved showgirl ever. At the moment there are no certainties regarding the gossip, even if the showgirl has confessed to thinking about the proposal made by Marco Bellavia.

During his brief stay in the most spied on house in Italy, everyone could not help but notice the special bond born between Marco Bellavia and Pamela Prati. A bond which, apparently, also continued outside the house after the exit of the queen of Baggage.

As already anticipated, at the moment the news has no certainties. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be more updates about this much-talked-about affair these days. We will certainly see some good ones.

GF Vip, Pamela Prati confesses: “I’m ready to love a woman”

Pamela Prati never ceases to be talked about. In the last few hours, gossip magazines have been dedicating ample space to the showgirl following some statements made in an interview with ‘Novella2000’. In detail, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP she revealed that she is ready to love a woman.

This is what was stated by Pamela Prati during the interview: