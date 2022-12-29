During an interview with ‘Novella2000’ the showgirl let herself go to some confessions about her private life

Pamela Prati is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of the latter period. Following his participation in the Big Brother VIP, the gossip newspapers spoke a lot about the showgirl and, in particular, about the story linked to the Mark Caltagirone issue. These days the former diva of Baggage gave an interview to ‘Novella2000’ where she let herself go to some confessions about her private life. Let’s find out together what she said.

Pamela Prati never ceases to be talked about. In the last few hours the gossip newspapers are devoting ample space to showgirl following some statements made in an interview with ‘Novella2000’. In detail, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP has revealed that she is ready to to love a woman.

This is what was stated by Pamela Prati during the interview:

If I could ever have feelings for a woman? Of course I could, I’m not ruling out anything. Because I am a true esthete and I let myself be seduced by all-round beauty. Who knows, tomorrow I could capitulate for a pretty girl, both inside and out it cannot be excluded at all.

And, continuing, the former diva of Baggage she is back to talking about her dating with Marco Bellavia. This is what was stated:

How are things going now with Bellavia after Big Brother Vip? We are getting to know each other with Marco. We have many affinities and have a mutual interest that’s all. We’re going slow for now. I’ve taken enough beatings not to get overwhelmed by emotions until I understand their value.

