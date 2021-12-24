First Nicola, now Biagio. Inside the Big Brother Vip House, Miriana Trevisan continues to talk about herself. Now she also does it outside: Pago, her ex-husband, sends a message to the showgirl and warns her that their son is jealous of all the men around her. What will Miriana do now?

Nicola is very jealous and never loses an eye on his mother. To confess it is I pay, the ex-husband of Miriana Trevisan who is confident that in recent months their son Nicola has become very jealous of his mother. It cannot be otherwise after first seeing in the arms of Nicola Pisu and time of Biagio D’Anelli. The child, who is now 12 years old, does not miss anything on television and whenever there is something he does not like he reports it to his father …

“Nicola is very attached to Miriana. So she doesn’t want any man to get close to her. He is a child in love with his mother and rightly so. He is jealous from an emotional point of view, as if he felt like his boyfriend. This is typical of a male child of his age. He is a fantastic, sensitive child “ Read also: GF Vip: for her son Miriana condemns Pago

Sweet words, from a father who takes care of their child full time now that Miriana is inside the Casa del Big Brother Vip. A commitment that I pay fulfills with a lot of pleasure and love. Being mammo does not bother him, on the contrary he likes it and for him it is nothing new. Luckily, his maternal grandmother and uncles help him “even if he wants to be with me, so I find it hard to leave him when I have to work”.

Miriana’s son doesn’t want any man to come near her

After Nicola Pisu, Biagio arrived for Miriana but “our son doesn’t want any man to come near her”. A form of jealousy born now, in these months of being away from the mother locked up in the Canale 5 reality show.

“Nicola is passionate and is also very critical of everyone, even his mother. Miriana is behaving very well and he is proud of himself … “

But apparently D’Anelli’s girlfriend is also worried about her mother’s behavior Silvana Curcio, who would not have liked Miriana’s behavior at all …