The GF Vip columnist has released some statements regarding his future presence in the program

Orietta Berti he is undoubtedly one of the most loved and talked about characters of the Italian small screen. Over the last few hours, the singer’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The columnist of Big Brother VIP has released some statements on the future presence in the reality show and his words have not gone unnoticed.

All those who follow the Big Brother VIP they appreciate the presence in the program of Orietta Berti, the columnist who has arrived to replace this year Adriana Volpe. The singer, however, has revealed that next year she may not return to this role.

These were his words about ainterview issued to the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’:

I can’t sit still, my collaborators have so many things to offer me. In the summer I will do concerts. I say no only if things are too demanding, like at the theatre.

Furthermore, Orietta Berti, who will turn 80 in June, also revealed her relationship with Alfonso Signorini and with the large family of the Big Brother VIP. These were his words about it:

He treats me like family. We are friends with Sonia Bruganelli, we say to each other ‘I want to save that one, you that one’. We laugh.

Orietta Berti’s choice to participate as pundit to the Big Brother VIP it was very important. In fact, the singer has revealed that she, to fill this role in the program, she has renounced the collaboration with Fabio Fazio. In this regard, Orietta said:

I have been with Fabio for many years, I will go back to him. In the meantime, I have to go promote my box set. At Mediaset they leave me very free.

So there seem to be no more doubts: Orietta Berti will not be present next year as a commentator on the Big Brother VIP. Who will choose the landlord Alfonso Signorini if it is confirmed? We’ll see.