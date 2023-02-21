The columnist, together with Sonia Bruganelli, did not send them to tell the competitors of the most spied on house in Italy

The one that aired last night was an episode of Big Brother VIP nothing short of particular. In fact, the Vipponis were reprimanded by the landlord Alfonso Signorini and by the commentators due to the incorrect behavior they have engaged in in recent days. Particularly Orietta Berti she lashed out harshly against the competitors, addressing them with words that did not go unnoticed.

Orietta Berti a rampage against the competitors of the Big Brother VIP. In recent weeks, in fact, in the most spied on house in Italy, the tensions between the Vipponis have become increasingly insistent and this has led to the unleashing of very heated quarrels.

For this reason the landlord Alfonso Signorini announced to the competitors that he had taken a measure discipline against them. The planned spending budget will be halved for two weeks. Among all those who have thrown themselves against the Vipponi, the outburst of Orietta Berti has certainly not gone unnoticed.

Orietta Berti lashed out hard against the competitors of the Big Brother VIP due to the behaviors assumed in recent weeks. The columnist has in fact addressed to the Vipponi di Alfonso Signorini a long rebuke in which these words stand out:

You are privileged, you are paid to talk nonsense.

Also Sonia Bruganelli he certainly did not send them to tell the contestants of the reality show. In fact, just like Orietta Berti, Paolo Bonolis’s wife also lashed out harshly against the Vipponis, addressing them these words:

You should think that it’s a month and a half away and in a month and a half no one will remember you anymore because all you do is argue.

Alfonso Signorini also showed himself to be a real one fury against competitors. The attitudes adopted in recent days have not pleased the production at all, which has decided to adopt a measure discipline against them.