The columnist’s words are making the rounds on the web: here’s why

Orietta Berti never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the columnist of Big Brother VIP returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? During the last episode of GF Vip aired, the singer let herself go to a confession that did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what she said.

In the episode of Big Brother VIP aired last night, Atilius Romita he became the protagonist of a special moment to say the least. In fact, the former gieffino confessed in front of everyone that in December he will join wedding with his partner Mimma.

After announcing the orange blossoms with Mimma, Attilio Romita invited those present in the studio, including Orietta Berti. And it is precisely at this moment that the singer she let herself go to a confession that amazed everyone. These, in fact, were the words that the columnist of Big Brother VIP he addressed the reporter:

No, I’m sorry: I never go to weddings.

It goes without saying that Orietta Berti’s answer amazed everyone present, including the landlord Alfonso Signorini who tried to understand the reason of the words spoken by the singer.

By the way, this was the answer by Orietta Berti:

I never go, I don’t like them. They make me dizzy like that.

Once again Alfonso Signorini he was amazed at what the singer said to whom he later asked this question:

But do you go to funerals?

To the question of Alfonso Signorini Orietta Berti he replied with these words: