Orietta Berti never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the columnist of Big Brother VIP has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some social sentences directed against the family of Antonella Fiordelisi. Let’s find out what the singer has revealed together.

Orietta Berti is not there and on social networks she returns to the attack against Antonella Fiordelisi and his family. Following the publication of an article in ‘Vanity Fair’, the columnist of the Big Brother VIP he once again reiterated his stance towards the now ex Vippona. These were his words about it:

I won’t comment on the vulgarities, falsehoods and meanness that Antonella’s family have had towards me and my family, and which will have been dictated by an unhappy exit, by ambition or perhaps by having taken too seriously (and sometimes with little sportsmanship) a TV game that must remain as such… with its lightness.

And, continuing, the columnist of Big Brother VIP he then added:

However, I would like to make an appeal to the whole world of social networks and that is to always try to avoid sterile controversies and to avoid using insults and offenses like so many keyboard lions do. Have a polite dialogue, be curious and remember that in life you don’t need arrogance, arrogance, or playing a part that doesn’t belong to you…because life is often hard for everyone and it has to be faced in the joys and difficulties with the respect for others, with positivity and a smile.

How will Antonella Fiordelisi take the words of singer? We will find out very soon.