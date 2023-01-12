The feeling between Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli is now undeniable. Even the beautiful South American has recently shown herself to be particularly jealous of the relationship that the former tronista has with Nikita Pelizon…

In recent days Daniele Dal Moro And Oriana Marzoli yes. I am come closer more and more. The two after sleeping together and swapping passionate kisses And tender effusions they try to define their relationship.

In particular, just in the last few hours, the beautiful South American has shown herself particularly jealous of Daniel. Oriana has in fact teased the former tronista for his report of friendship with Nikita…

Oriana Marzoli jealous of the relationship between Daniele and Nikita

Yesterday evening while Marzoli was playing with Daniele, she showed that she is jealous of the report that the former tronista has established over the months with Nikita Pelizon. In fact, the model invited Dal Moro to join her friends … referring in particular to the influencer:

Go with yours strange friends. Look who says you like her, so…be careful. Do you like her?

However, Daniele did not give in to provocations of South American, explaining that he does not want to go to the other roommates but that he wants remain with she:

I don’t feel like going to bed, can I be with someone or should I be alone? Who’s there? No, I don’t feel like going in there to talk to them.

Oriana increased the dose by asking Daniele if the liked Nikita, and he replied teasing the model:

It suits me nice Nikita, that’s enough. He’s a‘friend, very special. How heavy you are. Are you awake? Then I get angry, come on, stay here!

The two then continued to tease and tossed each other fiery looks! So now we just have to wait and see how their relationship will evolve… And what do you think of this possible new couple?