Oriana Marzoli is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of gieffina has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? La Vippona has unveiled the cachet of Daniele Dal Moro. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Last Monday a new episode of the Big Brother VIP. At the end of the broadcast conducted by Alfonso Signorini Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro they became the protagonists of a furious quarrel. In detail, the Spanish model and influencer lashed out harshly against the former tronista of Men and womenyelling at him and insulting him in Spanish.

Some words that Oriana railed against Daniele Dal Moro have not gone unnoticed and are making the rounds of the web. According to what has emerged, it seems that the competitor of the Big Brother VIP has revealed the monthly fee received by the former tronista.

These were the words of the Spanish model and influencer about it:

8,000 euros a month, all this money to sleep and take naps?

It goes without saying that the sentence of Oriana Marzoli has been much talked about in recent days and is the subject of gossip by the main gossip newspapers.

But that’s not all. Oriana Marzoli’s outburst against Daniele Dal Moro then continued. In detail, the gieffina she complained about Vippone who would not be treating her properly. According to Oriana, in fact, Daniele hasn’t respect for her and her feelings.

But gieffina also feels very disappointed by the former tronista of Men and women. The reason? Since it is always under the eye of the storm and comes often criticizedthe model and influencer does not feel protected by Daniele.