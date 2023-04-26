Oriana Marzoli never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that we will soon see the influencer as the protagonist of a new TV program: here are all the details.

The news according to which Oriana Marzoli is ready to return to the world is becoming more and more insistent spanish tv to fill the role of columnist in the new edition of Supervivientes. The news was shared by ‘Biccy.it’ which, regarding Oriana Marzoli’s new work experience, declared:

The finalist of Big Brother VIP she will leave Italy to return to Madrid with her new boyfriend, Daniele Dal Moro. The ex gieffina has announced, excited, that she will resume her position as commentator at Supervivientes.

After sharing this news, the influencer’s fans can’t wait to see Oriana Marzoli on the small screen again. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how Oriana will behave in the role of commentator in the Spanish program Supervivientes.

GF VipOriana Marzoli confesses: “What I wouldn’t do again in the house”

During an interview given to House WhoOriana Marzoli retraced her adventure inside the most spied on house in Italy revealing some interesting background on some of the gieffini, especially on Daniele Dal Moro and on Antonino Spinalbese.

In detail, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP confessed that she regrettedapproach had with the hairstylist. These were the words that the model spent on Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner: