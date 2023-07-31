Over the past few hours the name of Oriana Marzoli has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP she showed herself in tears on her Instagram page due to an event that shook her a lot. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Oriana Marzoli appeared in tears on Instagram after the announcement of Clare Ferragni of the disappearance of little Mati. The news was taken very much to heart by the former competitor of Big Brother VIP who expressed all her closeness and affection to the digital entrepreneur for what happened.

In detail, Oriana Marzoli appeared in an Instagram Story in which she was unable to hold back her tears. This is what was revealed by the former Vippona:

You’ll think I’m dumb. But I feel terrible like it was my dog.

Chiara Ferragni, the social farewell to Mati is moving

Mati, Chiara Ferragni’s dog, is no longer there. The news of the dog’s disappearance was made public by the digital entrepreneur on her Instagram page. TO But to you the fashion blogger dedicated a long post whose words moved everyone:

Everything I wanted to tell you I whispered in your ear these days, but anyway you already knew everything. In these thirteen years together you have been my little girl and at the same time my friend, always ready to keep me company and make me feel loved when I needed it most. It was enough for me to hug you and smell your perfume to feel at home because that’s exactly what you’ve always been: my family.

Continuing, Chiara Ferragni then wrote: