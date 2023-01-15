Oriana Marzoli recently had several clashes with Dana Saber and, on one occasion, she even came to blows with the woman. In the past, however, the gieffina got into a fight with her partner, so much so that both ended up in prison.

Despite his strong character and fiery disposition, Oriana Marzoli is much appreciated by a large part of the Italian public, who also made it there last week favorite.

Perhaps precisely because of this character, however, the woman often clashes with hers room mates and, in fact, more than once he had quarrels and squabbles with his colleagues.

In the past, even, because of one more heated argument than usual with what is now her ex, Oriana ended up in prison…

Oriana Marzoli: violent past with the ex?

In one of the episodes of GF Vip aired last night, ad Oriana Marzoli was given a bullying encounter with the mother. Speaking of the Venezuelan and her love stories, however, Alfonso Signorini underlined how the girl found herself in the history of Murgia and by Andrea Maestrelli.

Have you had a similar story where you are in them play for good reason.

said the conductor, who shed light on the unexpected past of Oriana. In fact, it seems that last year the competitor of the GF VIP ended up in prison with her ex-boyfriend Eugene Gallego following a real brawl triggered by a heated discussion at home between the two.

It was Cristina Marzoli, Oriana’s mother, who called the police and, as revealed by Telecinco.es, the current Vippona really gave show once you arrive in barracks.

Although the woman decided not to stick out complaint, the police were forced to act ex officio and take action against the Gallego. A few days later, however, Oriana said she had closed forever with her boyfriend.

I have closed this chapter of my life, I do not regret knowing why I loved him with all my heart and my strength. No woman deserves this, everyone got theirs Street. I want the best for him, as well as him for me. We agree that the best thing is don’t see each other anymore. I didn’t want to see reality, I let it pass many mistakes.

He said. You expected such backstory?