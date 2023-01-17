Oriana Marzoli in the last few hours has spent some very harsh words against one of her roommates. The beautiful model has revealed that the behavior of a Vippone particularly annoy her… But who are you talking about?

This morning the beautiful Oriana Marzoli while he was in the kitchen with Luca Onestini he has revealed that he does not tolerate the behavior of one of his at all roommate.

The beautiful model talking about David Donadei revealed that he doesn’t have one at all good consideration of him. In fact, Marzoli explained that she saw him a little too interested in please others…

But let’s see specifically what the South American said…

Oriana Marzoli attacks Davide Donadei

Last night during the live broadcast, Davide Donadei was one of the undisputed protagonists; it was in fact shown the line of his life and all the difficulties that he had to face and overcome.

Talking about him with Luca Onestini, the beautiful Oriana let herself go to gods nasty comments; the model has in fact revealed that she does not appreciate her behavior at all. After seeing the boy carry the breakfast in bed to some of his companions he thundered:

This guy makes me nervous in every way, he’s a lick*ere, but a lick * ere. She brought him breakfast to sleeping people, come on, come on.

Not only that, the Marzoli she then went on to explain that according to her Davide’s behavior is the result of a strategy well researched:

Seems typical to me exhausted that he wants at all costs… understood? So if it goes in nominations…

Who knows if Davide will see this clip of Oriana? And what do you think do you agree with the model or do you think she did it too hard against the former tronista?