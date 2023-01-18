Spirits light up at Big Brother Vip, where the entry of Antonino Spinalbese, who has returned home after spending two weeks out of the reality show, continues to cause discussion. An attack via social media by Onestini has also arrived for Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend: we are not talking about Luca, however…

Antonino Spinalbese has recently returned to the house of Big Brother VIP after spending two weeks out of the reality show. L’former company Of Belen Rodríguez he had to leave temporarily for some health reasons, and now that he’s back, the controversies have also started again.

Particularly Antonino Spinalbese put in his sights Luca Onestinicriticizing him for the way he behaved with Nikita Pelizon. From the moment Luca entered the GF Vip, it seemed that between him and Nikita there could be an understanding, but in the end their relationship did not blossom. And here came promptly the criticisms Of Antonino Spinalbese…

GF Vip: Antonino Spinalbese offended on the web

The statements by did not go unnoticed Antonino Spinalbese towards Luca Onestini. Not even Belen Rodriguez’s ex partner behaved so well with women in the house of GF Vip, but this did not prevent him from formulating a clear judgment anyway:

But yeah, he’s a sneaky guy. What can I say about this boy? Luca he tried to belittle Nikita, but in reality he made a bad impression. And I think this is obvious. I find it immature and i find it too superficial. To me he is nothing but a silly boy.

And here came a prompt response to these statements. It was not Luca Onestini who reacted, but his brother Giammarco, who on social media clearly sided with Antonino Spinalbese: