One of the authors of the reality gives an interview and talks about Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge

The latest episode of the reality show GF Vip, conducted by Alfonso Signorini broadcast on Channel 5, it recorded the audience record. The latest events have kept viewers glued to the television. The curiosity about the dynamics put up by the competitors, inside the house, records the share record.

Source GF Vip study

For this reason it was decided to postpone the end of the edition to next March 14th. The gossip columns, in the last few hours, are focusing their attention on the events of the triangle between Soleil Sorge, Alex Belli and his wife Delia. Today, to give some more information on what happened, he arrives Andrea Palazzo, chief of the authors. He declares: “Belli has taken a walk, while Soleil is an inexhaustible source”.

The director of Canale 5, Giancarlo Scheri, together with the project manager of the GF Vip, Andrea Palazzo, they gave an interview right to the microphones of the weekly “Chi”. Newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini. Those directly concerned, commented on the current edition and given some more elucidation, on the dynamics that have been created within the House.

Andrea Palazzo has revealed that never like this year i protagonists They were put to the test, in order to tell their life. As we all well remember, some of the competitors such as Katia Ricciarelli, Soleil Sorge, Aldo Montano, Manuel Bortuzzo and Alex Belli moved the general public, bringing to light the difficulties of their daily lives.

The solitude of the soprano Ricciarelli, the tenacity of Aldo Montano and the courage of Manuel Bortuzzo have repeatedly thrilled the audience. Then we move on to the story between Alex Belli and Soleil Sorge.

GF Vip: the words of Andrea Palazzo

The head of the authors, in this regard, has very clear ideas and, on the Centovetrine actor says: “He ‘stumbled’, as he himself confessed, in a story that has escaped his control. The theorist of ‘artistic chemistry’ is called upon to face the effects of his provocative choices and his unscrupulous theories on married life “.