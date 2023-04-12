Nikita Pelizon is the winner of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP. It goes without saying that the former gieffina is one of the most talked about characters of the moment and in these days she has released some statements that have certainly not gone unnoticed. In detail, the winner of the latest edition of Big Brother VIP commented on his non-participation as a guest on Verissimo. Let’s find out together what her words were.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Nikita Pelizon tried to answer all of her fans’ questions. Among the many written words, those expenses of her regarding her failure have not gone unnoticed in the eyes of her followers hosted to very true.

We remind you that this was an edition of Big Brother Vip full of controversies and twists. For this reason, after the end of the reality show, the Vipponis lost the opportunity to be present in some television programs. Regarding not hosted a very truethe winner of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP expressed himself in these words:

How about the unhosted a very true? I believe that we shouldn’t lump all the grass together, but rather distinguish who brought the trash and who didn’t. Would I be ready for a major role in television? I would very much like to co lead. I admit that, however, there are many other projects at stake now.

And, continuing, Nikita Pelizon he then added:

and I believe that my victory is the triumph of education and respect? Yes and I’m proud of it. This implies that many Italians want more light instead of shadows and this is very nice. How do I never lose my temper when they attack me? Thanks to the breathing, meditation and inner journey that I have undertaken over the past seven years. If I received an apology from some protagonists of the GF Vip how did they treat me? No. It was all a technique to bring me down and they failed.

In the end, the former gieffina has released some statements about Luca Onestini. Regarding the former tronista of Men and womenNikita said: