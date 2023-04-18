News arriving in the most spied on house in Italy: let’s find out together what it is

The seventh edition of GF Vip it has just finished but we are already working hard for the next edition which will enter the homes of Italians next autumn. Over the last few hours, the news according to which important news will fall on the most spied on house in Italy is becoming more and more insistent.

According to ‘Dagospia’, the well-known newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino, the next edition of Big Brother VIP will be rich in novelty. Despite the conduction has been confirmed once again Alfonso Signorinithere could be important changes in the next edition of the reality show.

This is what transpires from the well-known newspaper regarding the GF Vip:

Mediaset is already working on the next season, with the reconfirmation of Signorini but with an important novelty: a return to the past. In September 2023, Nip competitors will enter the most spied on house in Italy, with a farewell to the VIPs who for some time (also for budgetary reasons) have made room for second-class prezzemolini.

And, continuing, the newspaper directed by Robert D’Agostino he then added:

Back to the origins, at least in the intentions, also for the duration which should be limited to three or maximum four months. With the possibility of reducing, if possible eliminating, the weekly doubling.

In addition to this, the names of the commentators who could replace Sonia Bruganelli and Orietta Berti have been leaked.

According to rumors, among the many names made, those of have not gone unnoticed Julia Salemi and Oriana Marzoli. In recent days, the name of the former gieffina Sophie Codegoni was also mentioned, today the current presenter of House Who. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further updates regarding the next edition of Big Brother VIP.