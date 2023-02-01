The former gieffino was paparazzi with a well-known presenter and actress: let’s find out who it is together

Over the past few hours the name of Marco Bellavia returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The weekly ‘Chi’ has in fact launched a real scoop, since the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP in the company of a familiar face from the Italian small screen. Let’s find out who it is together.

Marco Bellavia in love? According to what was published by the weekly ‘Chi’ in these hours, it seems that the former gieffino has found serenity alongside a well-known character from the Italian small screen: Sheila Capriolo. Marco and Sheila were paparazzi by the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini while they were having dinner in a Japanese restaurant.

With these shots, the weekly ‘Chi’ has shown that the liason between the conductor TV and Pamela Prati. In the last episode of Big Brother Vip aired, Alfonso Signorini tried to anticipate the gossip in question. At the words of the landlord of the Big Brother VIP the former gieffino replied in this way:

But she’s just a friend! But she’s been a friend of mine for 30 years!

The presenter and journalist showed the shots in the presence of Pamela Pratiwho responded to the gossip launched by Alfonso Signorini with these words:

See, do you realize? But she is only one.

Despite former competitor of the Big Brother VIP has reiterated several times that it is a simple dinner with a friend, the shots shared by the weekly ‘Chi’ actually demonstrate quite the opposite.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the liaison between Marco Bellavia and Sheila Capriolo it will evolve into something more important. How will Pamela Prati take the shots shared by the weekly? Has their romance actually already faded? We just have to find out together soon.