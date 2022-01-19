Nathaly Caldonazzo it is always at the center of the dynamics and it was also in the last episode of GF Vip. The vippona has one for everyone. First the confrontation with Valeria Marini, then the discussion with Sonia Bruganelli, lastly a face to face very hard on Alex Belli.

In the last episode of GF Vip, the entry of Delia Duran, Belli’s partner, rekindled the controversy in the trio Soleil, Delia, Alex. Nathaly has never made a secret in declaring that on her part, after having befriended the new gieffina, there is a great bitterness.

There Caldonazzo also has several times Belli’s attitude criticized, reserving harsh words for him: “I met men like that and I found myself in a similar situation. He is a manipulative pathological narcissist, in my opinion 100% reflects this pathology “. Affirmations that certainly did not go unnoticed.

The actor invites Nathaly to ponder his words: “I have to defend myself from these accusations, you have to give weight to the words you speak and have respect for a person you don’t know. I’m very far from these adjectives, I disagree and invite you to apologize “. But there seems to be no hint of remorse in the words of the vippona, who instead emphasizes the dose: “I thought about it, I studied you before going in. I understood it from how you treat Delia “. But at home souls heat up, in especially that of Soleil Rises.

The latter part in defense of Belli, who invites Nathaly Caldonazzo to give more value to words, which have a certain resonance outside the house. “You should have a degree to diagnose certain pathologies “ He says. But nothing helped: Caldonazzo continues on its way and continues to defend Delia Duran. These are his words: “I made these statements because in the meantime it is not about love, you canceled it by being in here”.