Here comes the confrontation between Nathaly Caldonazzo and Delia Duran. The actress admits: “I exaggerated”

This year’s edition of GF Vip is giving us a roller coaster of emotions. Certainly the dynamics created between Alex Belli, Soleil Sorge and Delia Duran they gave a lot of visibility and aroused the curiosity of the public.

The last episode of the GF VIP was the setting for a hard fight between Nathaly Caldonazzo And Soleil Rises. Alfonso Signorini teases Caldonazzo, who goes down heavily with the criticisms of Soleil and the approach that she has had with her enemy Delia Duran.

According to Nathaly, their clarification was only part of a mock theater. As if that weren’t enough, he reserved harsh words for Sorge. In the last few hours, the topic resurfaces at home.

The actress confronts herself on the matter with Duran and after a while admits: “I realize that I have exaggerated”. As previously explained, during the episode of the GF Vip, Nathaly reserved some harsh words for Sole.

Delia talks to her, and shortly after, Caldonazzo admits to being well aware of that by now the relationship with Sorge is compromised because of his own words.

Unexpectedly, words of approval also arrive: “Look, I also like her, she is someone who when you talk to her, you also speak well to us. I was wrong because I took strong defenses for you, I exposed myself a lot. I have no problems with her, I was only sorry on the part of the woman, which is a mistake that I also made, I was with a married man and it is not done “.

Delia invites Nathaly to talk to Sorge and clarify, then thanks her for the comparison and the nice words: “I love you a lot, thank you for everything you have done for me”.