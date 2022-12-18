“I asked Mimma to come to Big Brother to have a discussion with you but she refused”



Twist to Big Brother Vip. Atilius Romita and the audience of the reality show discovered that Mimma Fusco, the journalist’s partner, had her lawyer write to the show. Alfonso Signorini – we read on www.fanpage.it – ​​thus introduced the topic with Romita: “I asked Mimma to come to Big Brother to have a discussion with you but she refused”. “I expected that. Mimma had already asked me not to be involved in this beautiful adventure,” explained the journalist.

“When they called me to tell me that you would like to have a meeting with me, she was next to me who had heard the call on speakerphone. I asked her what she thought about it. She waited a few seconds and then nodded but she did it for me but I know she didn’t like it. She did it because he thought it was a good opportunity for me to get back on the pitch.”

