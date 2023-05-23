Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro they are experiencing a dramatic mourning. A few hours ago the couple made public the sad news of the untimely passing of their fan who took her own life after being bullied. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro were without a doubt the protagonists undisputed of this latest edition of Big Brother VIP. The love story born between the two former gieffini made the many viewers of the reality dream, so much so that many have dedicated a series of fan page.

Among the many pages dedicated to the two former competitors of Big Brother VIP there is that of Lindsaya girl who took her own life a few days ago following the continuous episodes of bullying. The news of the girl’s untimely death was made public by Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro who showed themselves on social media to say the least shocked.

These were the words with which the fans of the two ex gieffini gave the sad announcement:

So guys I have some bad news. That girl’s name is Lindsay she took her own life two days ago for school harassment and it was she who created Oriele France. She is now dead. She loved the Orieles very much and wanted to share them with you. Words are superfluous. Lindsay loved Dany and Ori, she found refuge here to ward off the dark, at least for a while. Her motivations are different from hers, but for me too the Orieles are and have been light-heartedness, tranquillity, home. We always try to spread the good.

Later Daniele Dal Moro shared a shot of the young woman to whom he addressed his on his Instagram page last farewell:

I hug you little Lindsay. Thank you so much baby. Stop bullying please.

Also Oriana Marzoli wanted to greet Lindsay for the last time with these words: