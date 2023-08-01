The news was made public by the woman’s husband: what happened

Over the last few hours terrible news has struck Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. The two former contestants of the Big Brother VIP have learned of the untimely death of a fan who has supported them since their entry into the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The disappearance of Emmanuel it represented a real blow to the heart for Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. As already mentioned, the two former Vipponi they learned of this unfortunate event through a tweet shared by the woman’s husband. These were the man’s words about it:

I’m Antonio, Emanuela’s husband. With pain in my heart I inform you that Manu passed away at 4.20 last night. I thank the messages received of support from all of you who considered her second family. Just as she has always loved boys. Love each other.

Needless to say the words of the Husband by Emanuela have attracted everyone’s attention.

After learning of the unpleasant news, Antonella Fiordelisi wanted to address a thought to the woman to whom he said a last goodbye. These were the words of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP:

Manu has always supported and followed me despite his suffering. This news is heartbreaking.

Also Edoardo Donnamariavisibly sorry for Emanuela’s untimely death, wanted to say a last farewell to the woman with these words:

I don’t think I can do more than send a big hug to Manu’s family.

Just like Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria, all Donnalisi fans also joined in the pain of the family of Emanuela for what happened.