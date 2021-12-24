There is no peace in the walls of the GF Vip house between Miriana Trevisan and Katia Ricciarelli. The singer has something to complain about Trevisan. The relationship that has arisen between Miriana And Biagio makes Ricciarelli suspicious. “Don’t be too sweet. You were quick to find another ” this is the thrust of the opera singer.

The gieffina is not there and, this time he replies vehemently to the woman, and hurling himself against her he says: “Please don’t make those jokes anymore. I don’t want to allow something I don’t like at my age. I ask you not to say ‘don’t do the santarella’ anymore. Even at 50 I can live my femininity. Do you want to close here? Do as you like. Listen, I’ve never claimed to be a saint, but a woman, I haven’t had anyone for 5 years and now I want to live ”.

Then continue always against Ricciarelli: “You are telling me that I am lewd in front of my son and it is not like that. You say we don’t have to talk to each other anymore? Because the truth hurts and hurting a woman is wrong “. Obviously a series of question and answer echoing in the house. The exhausted Trevisan yes vent with Giucas Casella: “If he learned to respect me, I don’t care who he is. He has to respect me, whoever he is has to respect me. Once I allowed disrespect and suffered “.

Miriana is really disappointed and exasperated by this whole story: “She told me ‘vote for me’ of course I will vote for her. I am no longer afraid of anything, so I am always mentioned. Certainly that I will vote for it, I am not holding back anymore. Not even as a joke does he have to tell me those things like ‘don’t do the santarellina’. You like the joke if the other laughs too, here there are no games ”.

Miriana Trevisan is now a river in flood and no longer tolerates anything: “Anyway, he won’t talk to me now and that’s fine. I have already endured too much. Do you think she slaughtered me because I voted for her once. I am not in anyone’s court, I am an absolutely free person ”.