After the bad news received, the gieffina left the house: here’s what happened

Inside the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. Over the past few hours Milena Miconi he is making a lot of talk about himself for a decision that has left everyone speechless. According to what has emerged, it seems that gieffina has temporarily left the most spied on house in Italy after receiving terrible news. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

Milena Miconi has left the house of Big Brother VIP. This is the news that is circulating among the pages of the main gossip newspapers in these hours. According to what has emerged, it seems that the showgirlafter receiving the news of his manager’s death, has decided to abandon the House.

The news of the disappearance of Alessandro LoCascio, manager of the VIPs, has plunged the entire entertainment world into total despair. A few hours ago also the competitors of the Big Brother VIP they learned of what happened and Milena Miconi commented on the news with these words:

I don’t feel like being in here.

All the competitors of the most spied on house in Italy have tried to demonstrate all theirs towards the showgirl affection and closeness, albeit unsuccessfully.

In fact, it seems that Milena Miconi has decided to leave forever the house of Big Brother VIP. These were the words with which the showgirl she vented to her tenants:

How can I stay in here, I don’t feel like it. I wouldn’t be able to handle it.

These, however, are the words with which the authors of the reality show announced the exit momentary from the house by gieffina:

Milena Miconi temporarily leaves the house for personal reasons.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out how this will evolve affair much talk in the last few hours and whether Milena Miconi will return home.