Inside the house of the GF Vip controversy is still rising. This time it is to advance complaints Maria Monsè towards Manuel Bortuzzo, for his change of course towards the princess Lulu Selassié. Maria Monsè recently ended up in televoting and was subsequently eliminated. After his departure from the scene, the woman continues to be talked about through some statements on social media.

Source GF Vip study

The former gieffina makes a direct attack on Manuel. What the woman did not like was the change of course that the swimmer had in his relationship with Lulu. As everyone will remember, their story was born like love at first sight. He suffered a drastic arrest on the way intolerance that Bortuzzo he felt for morbid attachment that the Selassie proved to him. Initially, in fact, the boy had distanced himself clearly from the Princess.

But for a few days it seems things have completely changed. The swimmer lost his mind for the princess and, after a sensational turnaround, has professed important feelings declaring himself even in love. A way of doing that has instilled doubts in many fans. To break the silence on the story is Maria Monsè, who does not miss the opportunity to comment on social media in this way: “I wish I had a fast metabolism like Manuel Bortuzzo, who went from not being able to bear to love Lulu in three days”.

This comment triggers criticism from many. Public opinion splits in two. There are those who support the couple and find this attitude completely natural. There are those, however, who see in this sudden change, del gieffino, a lot falsehood. There were many comments to the Instagram story, then republished from the official page of the GF Vip Video.

Here are some of the comments: “Here I have to give her credit”, but also “How much are you gnawing at. Unbearable“, Then another adds: “You’re ashamed luckily that you came out you were a heaviness”, it’s still: “Said the one who has been inside the house from Christmas to Santo Stefano”. A user argues the story with a personal reflection: “Oh my God, we all did one question. However, it is not up to us or her to judge whether it is true or not, with time everything will be understood! “.