Home » News » GF Vip, Manuel hugs his father again: rivers of tears in the house

Franco Bortuzzo, Manuel’s father, enters the house during the live broadcast on Friday to surprise his son. The father of the former swimmer makes a speech that makes all the competitors of the Big Brother Vip house burst into tears.

The pure love that a father feels for a son. This is what was staged during the Friday night broadcast at Big Brother Vip 6, when Franco Bortuzzo, Manuel’s father, has entered in the most spied house in Italy to surprise his son. Franco entered the room where all the competitors were turned from behind and started making a speech that literally moved everyone.

Here is my man, whom I love, my son. I am here to confirm that he can do what he wants, we respect his goals. Seeing him like this gives me a strong joy, teaches me every day to fight, to be stronger and stronger. He has never been a burden to me, I have been close to him for two years and he has never weighed on me. We have such a feeling that we understand each other on the fly. He is already autonomous, because we live on two different floors, so it’s more of a psychological thing Read also: GF Vip 6: Manuel Bortuzzo new competitor?

But that’s not all, because Manuel with tears in his eyes he replied to his father motivating his choice to participate in the reality show also to show that alone he can do it later the ambush of 2019 which deprived him of the use of his legs.

There is the will to see my father a little freer too, we often feel a burden, even if we know we are not so for each other.

Lulu’s tears

The most excited by the speech of Franco Bortuzzo it was Princess Lucrezia Salassié, for everyone Lulu, with which Manuel has bonded particularly so much that the two have already let themselves go to tender caresses in public. Maybe the beginning of a flirt? If they’re roses they’ll bloom …