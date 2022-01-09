During the last live broadcast of the GF VIP we witnessed a surprise entirely dedicated to Manuel Bortuzzo. On the catwalk, to support the gieffino, he arrives: Kevin Bortuzzo, the little brother, just 15 years old, of the swimmer. On New Year’s Eve Manuel had made a sad announcement to all the roommates in the house.

Source GF Vip study

The swimmer wanted to quit the game. A news also confirmed by his father, who had given some more explanations. Manuel wanted to go home for health reasons. Fortunately, things went differently and today the GF Vip decides to give the gieffino a boost of energy.

Here comes the support of his younger brother to whom he is really very attached, despite their age difference. Kevin tells its great passion for swimming, inherited from what for him is his teacher of life, Manuel. The younger brother gets excited to tears and fills him with compliments. She praises her splendid character, her strength and also her beauty. An encounter framed by love, the pure and true one.

Source GF Vip study

A fraternal union that moves even Alfonso Signorini. Manuel and his brother have a special bond. They are in symbiosis, together with the other two sisters Jennifer and Michelle. A very close family in which there is no need for many words to understand the needs of the other. Their mother, Rossella Corona, told in a recent interview with the weekly Chi: “They know each other very well and support each other even from afar. Since the accident they are even more responsible and have concentrated part of their energy on Manuel ”.

Even in the sports field, they share the same passion for swimming. But this was also a choice of the other family members. Kevin declares that he has not missed even a moment of the adventure that his brother is experiencing in the house of the GF Vip. The younger brother always shows his support and his esteem, even via social media, for Manuel. He often posts very nice photos and dedications.