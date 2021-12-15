Every year at GF Vip, the very famous reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini broadcast on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, we have witnessed the birth of new loves. In this edition the story between Manuel Bortuzzo And Lulu Selassié has ended up in the spotlight several times. From the beginning the two young people showed a certainty feeling.

Source Studio GF Vip

In fact, after a few days they got very close and started the Hugs. After a short time the you kiss but also the first disagreements. Manuel has begun to alienate the princess because of her jealousy. In the last few days an unexpected turnaround. The gieffino has revealed his love for the noble. The two lovebirds were granted one night inside the Love Boat.

Lulu and Manuel spent one beautiful evening, made up of hugs, laughter, tenderness and important words. The evening began with the boy playing one on the piano romantic Last song. Soon after, the two returned to the house to change and the princess put on a very bold black dress. At that juncture, Manuel said that the evening would be hot but not for the temperature.

The girl had a lot of attention for the gieffino also asking him to be able to get on the bed. The young man reassured her that he could do it without problems. After this episode the boysi toasted on their prime time in the Love Boat. At this juncture Manuel told Lulu he loved her and even wrote it on a note. The girl, for her part, confirmed that she felt the same feeling.

At some point the Princess saw a insect And scared he said he was very afraid of these animals. It was a fly, but the noble believed it was a spider and has repeatedly invited Manuel to kill it. The young man however refused to do so. Later Lulù Selassié stated that the insect was alive and that it was still walking. Manuel with his irony said “lucky him!”. After this curtain, the boys gave themselves over to cuddling under the covers.