Every year at GF Vip, the popular reality show presented with great capacity by Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, we are used to clashes between the inhabitants of the most spied on house in Italy. In this edition there have been many. The last in chronological order has as protagonist Manila Nazzaro And Lulu Selassié. The reason for the discussion is the lack of cooperation of the princess at housework.

After rehearsing the musical to be held during the episode, some VIPs relaxed in bed, others started wearing make-up. A small group made up of Manila, Barù, Davide and Alessandro, found themselves in the pool. At this juncture the former Miss Italy began to tell the misunderstanding had with Lulu. The woman has revealed that she is there remained very bad although there has been a clarification.

To about Alexander he wanted to have his say. The gieffino claimed to have understood well enough who does his duty at home and those who always try to do something else. Finally, the man said in this regard that it is absolutely not right to take advantage of people. Then he said he saw the two princesses Lulu and Jessica talk. The second was reprimanding her sister by explaining that everyone would vote for her uncooperative attitude.

At this point Manila took up the word again, claiming to be tired Of these behaviors and that Lulù will not have to be offended if he gets his nomination in the episode. During the day the former Miss sought clarification with Lulu after the squabble about the order in the house of GF Vip. Reached in the Beauty area, the woman revealed to the princess that she was disappointed with the very cold attitude.

Then he continued that he never expected it from her. Manila Nazzaro told him he hadn’t digested the coldness of the noble for the fact that he cares a lot about her. After these words Lulu apologized and ha hugged Manila. It would seem to be all back, but we have to wait for the episode to see what will happen in the nomination.