The words of the former gieffina: “He sang at Gf Vip for the cachet and snubbed Francesca Cipriani’s wedding”

Over the last few hours the main gossip newspapers have been dedicating ample space to some statements that Manila Nazzaro expressed towards Katia Ricciarelli. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP harshly criticized the singer for the performance in which she appeared in the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Manila Nazzaro with no brakes on Katia Ricciarelli. The former gieffina commented on the singer’s participation in the Big Brother VIPharshly criticizing it. In detail, Manila criticized the fact that Katia Ricciarelli participated in the reality show instead deserting the marriage of Frances Cipriani.

Interviewed by the portal ‘Casa Pipol’, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP expressed herself with these words regarding the performance of the lyrical singer in one of the episodes of the reality show:

It’s simple go sing theAve Maria on TV. There is a cachet. It was much fairer, purer and simpler to be a part of all of us that day.

At the moment the person concerned has preferred to remain silent and has chosen not to respond to the statements made by the former friend. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Katia Ricciarelli will comment on the words of the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP.

Manila Nazzaro and Katia Ricciarelli, their friendship is now irrecoverable

Manila Nazzaro and Katia Ricciarelli were undoubtedly two protagonists undisputed of the last edition of Big Brother VIP. Although initially the two seemed to be very close, in the long run their relationship foundered.

Although the former Miss Italy has tried several times to find a comparison with the opera singer to seek a rapprochement, Katia Ricciarelli has always shown towards her a certain skepticism. For this reason, the two women have not spoken to each other for some time now. How did Katia Ricciarelli take the statements made by her ex-friend? We’ll see.