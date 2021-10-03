As every year at GF Vip, the well-known reality show expertly conducted by the great Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, new charismatic characters are imposed. This year there are several very interesting ones. It is undeniable that among the more established And followed there are Selassie princesses.

The most present under i spotlights this season is definitely Lulu. The girl indeed is hero of the relation with Manuel Bortuzzo, as well as the first of the GF Vip house to have kissed someone. Despite her relationship, the noble is often sad, to the point of breaking down in tears last night. The reason for the crying is far from obvious.

Sophie Codegoni, it would seem to have confessed from the what’s this very private at women present in the house with the only one exception from the princesses. Raffaella Fico He was about to inform Lulu when suddenly it is intervened Katia Ricciarelli to stop it. After all this the princess burst into tears and sobbing began to let off steam: “I feel excluded. With everything we’ve been through in life, I expected a more understanding attitude. I don’t want to be excluded anymore ”.

Then he told how Katia admonished her saying that Sophie’s confession was a secret and so she should have stayed. It all started with a Raffaella Fico question to Lulù: “Didn’t Sophie tell you anything?” And the princess replied: “What should Sophie tell me?” and the Fig “Nothing, however speak in a low voice”.

The Ricciarelli who was close immediately took over the beautiful Neapolitan saying that certain secrets should not be told. After this reproach, Lulu in tears added: “Why does an eighty-year-old have to know everything and I, who are a girl of their age and part of the group, don’t have to know anything, as if I were a stranger? Because if there is something it is not said to us too? ” We just have to wait for new developments

