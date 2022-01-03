The clashes continue in the house and become more and more heated and spicy. This time yes two titans collide: Soleil Rises And Lulu Selassié, started, all for a truffle. During the day yesterday, some gieffini pointed the finger at the Sorge, accusing her of hiding food so as not to share it with the other roommates.

Source GF Vip study

In particular, Lulù gossip with Barù and accuses Soleil, referring to a truffle gone. The princess has no doubts: “Did you see that the truffle is gone? It is now obvious that someone has hidden it. Barù the truffle that arrived there has disappeared and is no longer found. In principle it’s bad, it’s wrong, this stuff is absolutely not right. If I had hidden something, she would get really angry ”.

But in the house of the GF Vip nothing escapes e Soleil, which was nearby, heard everything and intervened: “Come on, shut up, you are the first one who has been hiding things in the room for months. So what are we talking about? Come on, the cake, the fruit, hide everything. Nobody has valid principles, and then play the champions, but stop seriously stop it “.

But now the Selassié is a swollen river and he’s not going to step back, responds in this way (and what tone): “Listen, why do you have to get so excited? Be really serene. I’m talking to them about the missing truffle. If you stand up it is because you have a straw tail and you have hidden it yourself. Come here and get upset, it touches you because you are guilty of it. If you were calm and hadn’t done anything you wouldn’t have reacted like that “.

But that’s not enough, Lulu goes all the way and adds: “You don’t let people talk and so I scream even more. Don’t break the ***, that’s enough for a certain one. You attack everyone and you think that if you scream people will shut up because they are afraid of you, I’m not afraid stop. Enough now, hello speak alone, continue. What the fuck do you want? Go and check in my room, that I am not hiding anything, bye and bye ”.