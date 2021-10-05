Lulu ends up in the crosshairs of fans who define her as childish because of her attitude

Like every year the GF Vip, the very popular reality show conducted with wisdom by the beloved Alfonso Signorini, broadcast on Canale 5 in prime time on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, there gives new characters, new twists and new ones love stories.

This year the relationship between the beautiful and the sensitive has certainly risen to the headlines Manuel Bortuzzo and the very young noble Lulu Selassié. The two young VIPs, in fact, have shown one right from the start great complicity then resulted in several kisses. From a certain point on, however, the princess began to have increasingly possessive attitudes towards the young man.

All this did not go unnoticed by the many fans of the two characters. What attracted the attention of viewers in particular was an excessive reaction from the Princess. In fact, Lulu would have started to freak out. His reaction came for a reason that was not particularly serious. Some fan of the handsome Manuel you are posted outside the house of GF Vip and they started shouting the name of their darling several times.

Nothing strange, given that similar episodes have occurred many other times in the various editions of the reality show. There Princess however, with a very annoyed air, he began to claim possession of the gieffino. Later with an angry attitude she got to the point of define girls the authors of the gesture. Viewers didn’t like this attitude at all. In fact, many fans on social media have defined Lulù Selassié as childish and annoying.

The same then raged by saying that for a VIP these things are part of the game and that you have to know how to behave in certain situations showing maturity and self control, which the princess has an enormous effort to do. We just have to wait for the next episodes to see updates on this report.

