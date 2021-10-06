As every year at GF Vip, the popular program conducted with great ability by Alfonso Signorini aired on channel 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, reserves us new loves. This year i spotlights I’m aimed on the relation between Manuel Bortuzzo and Lulu Selassié. Right from the start, the two boys showed a very strong understanding that resulted in some kisses.

With the temporary release of Aldo Montano, the boy’s sleeping companion, the two Young people they have slept together many times. Once the fencing champion returned, the problems began. A compromise solution had been reached, that is to sleep one evening with a friend and one with Lulu. There Princess has several times though shown his jealousy.

On more than one occasion, in fact, he has indicated his disappointment to Manuel. During the last confrontation, she went a little further. In fact, Selassié began by reiterating how she respects the needs of the boy, his spaces. But then he said that several times he wanted to tell him things, explain his wishes but he didn’t do it for fear of being estranged. And then she confessed that she wanted to sleep with him that same evening.

Lulu remembered the many problems experienced and explained that if he does not speak he feels bad and how sometimes he would leave there home dl GF Vip. Then he went on to tell that he also talked about it with the other girls. In conclusion, the request to want to sleep several times with the gieffino. Manuel listened to the outburst of the princess and began by saying that he loves tranquility and that he has noticed the girl’s malaise.

He talked about how dynamics of this kind have already happened to him in other situations. Then in a very practical way he said he was convinced that he had to solve the problem of sleep. The young man asked the princess for maturity, reiterating that if he wants to sleep with Aldo Montano, he just does it. Finally he concluded that there will be many more nights to sleep together. We just have to wait for further developments in the coming days.

