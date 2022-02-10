GF Vip: Lulù Selassiè loses his temper and goes on a rampage. The princess lashes out Alessandro Basciano and Sophie Codegoni to defend his story with Manuel tooth and nail.

Source Studio GF Vip

To put the finger in the wound is Nathaly Caldonazzo, who goes to Lulu to tell about a conversation she had with Alessandro. There Caldonazzo it would have recommended to Basciano from take a leaf from Manuel to manage and improve his story with Sophie Codegoni.

But Nathaly’s words seem to have sparked anger inside the GF Vip’s house Alexander. The gieffino has remembered to the woman the troubled beginning of the relationship between Bortuzzo and the Selassiè and, their constant fights and quarrels.

Caldonazzo wastes no time and without delay goes to Lulù to tell in detail the words that Alessandro has reserved for them. The princess takes the situation head on and confronts Basciano first and then Sophie: “He protects me, values ​​me, doesn’t allow himself to insult a woman. Even when we fought, we never did it in a heavy way “.

Then Caldonazzo specifies: “Yesterday Alessandro told me that in the beginning you were fighting like this”. Lulu replies: “F ** ate. Already other days she said it and I stopped him. We’ve had a fight twice and that’s when we broke up. He never insulted me. Manuel is a gentleman “. To give more weight to the words, Nathaly recalled the time when Manuel did not want to be kissed.

Lulu explains that Manuel did it becausehaving understood that he was there fell in love, he was afraid and tried to push her away. Lulu first asked for Sophie’s intervention, but she unexpectedly confirmed Basciano’s words.

The princess has never seen us again. “Don’t talk about me and him, and to justify your discussions you can’t get attached to me and Manuel because if Manuel was here he would send you to that country. Do not talk about him because he is not there and he cannot even defend himself. He never insulted me “.