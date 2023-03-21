The former gieffino revealed that he applied to work in one of the presenter’s programs

Luca Salatino he first made himself known to the small screen audience for his experience at Men and women and then for entering the house of the Big Brother VIP where his adventure was influenced by the lack of his family and his Soraia. In an interview with ‘Nuovo Tv’, the former gieffino applied to work in one of Maria De Filippi’s programs: let’s find out which one together.

In recent days, Luca Salatino has released an interview with ‘Nuovo Tv’. Here the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he told himself and also revealed some background about his future work. In detail, Luca Salatino has applied to work in one of the programs of the woman who made it public, Maria DeFilippi.

The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP revealed that he would never participate in Temptation Island but who would gladly work alongside the presenter in You’ve Got Mail. These were his words about it:

That would be the only “no” I would say. It’s true that my fiancée and I met thanks to TV, but today we prefer to live our love with the cameras off. Going back to work with Maria would be a dream. I’d like to wear the postman’s uniform on You’ve Got Mail, because I’d have the chance to go back to talking about feelings on the small screen.

And, continuing, the former tronista of Men and women he then added:

What is your relationship with Maria De Filippi? On excellent terms. Maria is a spectacular woman who I will always carry in my heart and I owe a lot to her. She gave me the opportunity to live two unique experiences for Men and Women, first as a suitor and then as a tronista, but above all it is thanks to her that I met my Soraia, the woman of my life.

