These are the words of the former tronista during last night’s episode: “That’s right, I can’t do it”

After a short break due to Christmas, last night Alfonso Signorini returned to keep the Italians company with a new episode of Big Brother VIP. There have been many twists and turns that have not gone unnoticed. Among the many, it is impossible not to mention the decision of Luca Salatino to definitively abandon the most spied on house in Italy.

Since he joined the Cinecittà house, Luca Salatino has undoubtedly been one of the most loved and appreciated competitors of this edition of the Big Brother VIP. Last night, however, the landlord put the former tronista of Men and women faced with a tough choice: stay or hold on until the end? When asked by the conductor, Luca confessed that he had made the decision to leave the game.

These are the words that the landlord addressed to theex tronista Of Men and women last evening:

You’ve always spent yourself on the house, you’ve always passed on to us the healthy values ​​of an Italy that we like. However, you have your weaknesses and that is Soraia. We have tried in every way to make you change your mind, I also made you talk to Maria, now the time has come to make your final decision. Do you want to leave the house of GF?

When asked by Alfonso Signorini, Luca Salatino could not help but confirm his choice of leave reality TV forever. These were his words:

Yes, it is right that those who smile every day and have fun take this path. I tried my best but I just can’t do it.

For days now the gieffino had been thinking of leaving the Cinecittà house forever. For days now, Luca had been confiding in his adventure companions, confessing to them his decision to abandon. This is reported byex tronista: