Over the past few hours the name of Luca Salatino has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. These days the former tronista of Men and women gave an interview to the weekly ‘Men and Women Magazine’. Here the former gieffino revealed some important background on his private life and on an important step taken together with his Soraia.

In fact, the former gieffino revealed to the well-known newspaper that he had moved to Como, the city where he lives fiancée. These were his words about it:

I moved to Como! I think this says it all about how things are going and how they’ve gone so far.

Soraia he is certainly one of the most important people in his life and his absence was felt when Luca was inside the house Big Brother VIP. In this regard, the former gieffino revealed:

I used to stay awake until five in the morning, I cried and felt a very strong nostalgia. Then I realized that I couldn’t react like that anymore, so I forced myself to be serene and live a normal life.

GF Vip, Luca Salatino confesses to having some health problems

Luca Salatino’s interview with ‘Men and Women Magazine’ then continued with some revelations that the former tronista did on his health. According to his words, Luca will have to undergo an operation due to the appearance of some problems with his hair back: