These were the words of the Vipponis: “We have to help him”

Inside the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. In the last few hours, a great concern has fallen on the Vipponi. The reason? It seems that the gieffinos are determined to help Edoardo Donnamaria for his troubled history with Antonella Fiordelisi. In detail, over the last few hours Luca Onestini has revealed some background about the young face of Forums.

The troubled history between Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the most talked about topics from the gossip pages. There are many Vipponi who have not gone unnoticed by some behaviors that the young face of Forums he adopted following the difficulties associated with the relationship with Antonella Fiordelisi.

In particular, Luca Onestini has revealed some background that would have given rise to a great deal in the other Vipponi worry against Edward. These were his words about it:

Maybe you didn’t see it yesterday, but now I can’t shut up anymore because I broke my *******i. When I see someone who wakes up in the morning and the first thing he does is go throw up back there because he feels like shit as soon as he gets up and can’t take it anymore. I need this person to help her, this situation is killing him.

Edoardo Tavassi also expressed himself on the situation and said:

Yesterday evening I found him dying of cold, barefoot, I put a blanket over him… he had fallen asleep by himself, all barefoot and, believe me, it was freezing yesterday…

In the end, Luca he replied to Guendalina Tavassi’s brother with these words: