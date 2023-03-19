These are the words of the gieffino: “It was very fast, they called him in the confessional and…”

Yesterday the production of the Big Brother VIP announced the news of Daniele Dal Moro’s disqualification. According to the words of the authors of the program, the former tronista of Men and women he would have assumed disrespectful attitudes and not in keeping with the rules of reality TV. Over the past few hours Luca Onestini he told his fellow adventurers about the moments that preceded the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro.

These were the words of the statement that yesterday afternoon the authors of Big Brother VIP they shared about the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro:

After numerous warnings and warnings in recent weeks, last night the competitor used vulgar expressions, held impetuous and disrespectful attitudes, breaking the rules.

Needless to say the news of the disqualification of the former tronista of Men and women he left all the Vipponi present in the house speechless. As already anticipated, yesterday Luca Onestini revealed some background about the moments that preceded the disqualification of Daniele Dal Moro.

These were the words of the competitor of the Big Brother VIP about:

Yes, it all happened suddenly and it was fast. Love, I was in bed, I hear them call him in the confessional and after a very short time they called us to tell us. So it was really fast stuff.

And, continuing, the former tronista Of Men and women He concluded his speech with these words:

Mostly I don’t understand. Some immediately, others in episode, why? And then the other thing… This stuff here was very heavy today. Then it’s not a simple thing, it’s bad for him. Then it’s bad for everyone. But how many disqualified people have there been?

Following Vippone’s speech, she intervened Oriana Marzoli which was expressed in these words: