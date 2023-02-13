These days inside the house of the Big Brother VIP an evening dedicated to Valentine’s Day was organised. In one of the planned games Luca Onestini he let himself go to a real scene of jealousy towards his ex Ivana Mrazova. The reason? Andrea Maestrelli has something to do with it: here’s what happened in detail.

Luca Onestini is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. In these hours the former tronista of Men and women he’s making a lot of headlines for making a jealous scene at his ex-girlfriend Ivana Mrazova.

GF VipLuca Onestini and the scene of jealousy to Ivana: what happened

During an evening organized for Valentine’s Day, the Vipponis organized a game that involved kissing. In detail, Luca Onestini had to to kiss Nicole Murgia while Ivana Mrazova Andrea Maestrelli.

Although Luca refused to kiss the actress, his ex Ivana still kissed Andrea, arousing jealousy in the former tronista so great as to make a real scene. Following the words of gieffino, the answer of Ivan who spoke to her ex these words:

You chose not to kiss Murgia and I chose to kiss Andrea. And so what? There are no problems. Luca it’s not that I started making out with another person, to provoke you. It was a game, they kissed even between couples. It must have been the fact that it was the first time you saw me that I kissed another person and it bothered you. Can be? You don’t have to have expectations. At that time? It’s not like I stood in front of you kissing another man. It was a game. I was also happy that I got Andrea who was one of the few who doesn’t stay here as a couple so I didn’t mess around…When we did the first one GF I used to date, now if I had a date outside I wouldn’t kiss anyone, but since I’m single and I don’t have one, a straight kiss doesn’t seem like a problem to me. I can understand that it bothered you. Does it bother you that you saw me kissing, period. You can’t say that Ivana has changed. Don’t do that please.

At this point Luca Onestini this is how he replied to his ex-girlfriend, whom he met right inside the house of Big Brother VIP: