The former gieffino let himself go to a long outburst against the reality show: that’s why

Luca Onestini is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the gieffino has returned to being talked about for an outburst to which he has let himself go against the reality show. After a heated dispute that broke out between Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli, the former tronista of Men and women he couldn’t help but criticize the reality show: let’s find out why together.

The one that aired on Thursday 9 March was for Alfonso Signorini an episode of Big Brother VIP not easy to lead. Two were i measures that the conductor announced against the Vipponi: the admonition of Edoardo Donnamaria and the disqualification of Edoardo Tavassi. But that’s not all. At the end of the episode, a fire broke out quarrel between Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli.

The tones of the two turned out to be very heated. In particular Daniele Dal Moro seems to have had against Oriana Marzoli an attitude that reality viewers didn’t like at all who, for this reason, asked for the disqualification of the former tronista of Men and women.

There quarrel between Oriana and Daniele was commented by Luca Onestini who could not help but criticize the decision of the Big Brother Vip implemented against Edoardo Tavassi and Edoardo Donnamaria. These were the words of the former protagonist of Men and women:

Do they take Tavassi back for a cue and Daniele who is making a mess, then?

It goes without saying that Luca Onestini’s words have not gone unnoticed by the people of the web. There are many who in these hours are wondering what the destiny by Daniele Dal Moro after the heated argument that broke out with Oriana Marzoli.

We just have to wait for the next installment of Big Brother VIP to find out if the perpetrators will take gods measures about.