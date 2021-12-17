The GF vip is getting to the heart of the game dynamics. The reality show offers the public intriguing plots and discussions, which always keep curiosity alive. This time the spotlight is on Katia Ricciarelli, which triggers a discussion in the House for one old misunderstanding, which apparently has not resolved.

Source GF Vip study

The argument is always the same: the lack of order and cleanliness that causes problems. For this, Katia Ricciarelli decides to take one drastic measure against the his companions. For several months now, more than someone has complained about poor hygiene that catches the eye within the walls of the house. But despite this, nothing seems to have changed.

Not everyone has well understood the rules for a respectful and serene coexistence. It continues to leave mess and dirt in the various corners. Often in the garden they can be noticed cigarette butts on the ground. The rooms are besieged by clothes. There neglected kitchen. The tenant who most of all does not tolerate this situation is the soprano Katia Ricciarelli.

The woman, after trying several times to call to order his companions, he decides to communicate your decision to them. La gieffina: “Leaving the dirt and leaving the butts will be the cause of Nomination” she declares, addressing in particular to Lulu and Manuel, then to Soleil and finally to Sophie. The princess tries to justify herself, but with poor results. Davide Silvestri also comes to give Ricciarelli a hand, and he fully agrees.

On the contrary, he tells everyone that he will adopt the same punishment decided by Ricciarelli. Katia, after having found a certain harmony and balance with all the competitors, finds that on their part this is an attitude that is nothing short of incorrect and not very respectful. At the basis of good education is the respect for common spaces. Certainly this is a valid reason to nominate someone, given the little tolerance that one must have in front of such gestures.