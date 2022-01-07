In recent days, the spotlight has been on Katia Ricciarelli and his adventures inside the house. The opera singer is engaging in a series of fiery confrontations without ever taking a step back. Ricciarelli does not save own nobody and this time it also touched a Giacomo Urtis: “It’s a…”. Pippo Baudo’s ex has become the protagonist of another big break, all reserved for Giacomo.

The gieffina now no longer weighs the words and this is raising a media fuss. Certainly the singer is not realizing the resonance of what she often says. A chaos that outside the walls of the house will certainly be difficult to manage for the authors of the reality show. Certainly giving the ‘monkey’ to Lulù Selassié and having invited her to go back to school in her country created a considerable media split.

But in the last few hours, the woman has also become the protagonist of another slip. This time, however, the victim of the attacks is Giacomo Urtis. The surgeon, as everyone will remember by now, is competing as the only participant with his partner Valeria Marini. Ricciarelli, in a long one chat with the new entry Kabi Bedi, lets slip yet another comment retrograde.

The new entry begins to ask questions to try to understand a little more the dynamics of the game. Sandokan asks about the bizarre couple formed by Marini and Urtis and jokingly says: “Do they have to go to the bathroom together? Is this the rule? ”. The soprano nodded, while Marini replied with a: “When you are tied up, yes”.

At this point Ricciarelli whispered to Kabi: “Yes, but … we have to tell him, after all they are two women”. That’s it: Katia once again uttered a sentence, which leaves viewers speechless. Many ask for the elimination of the singer from the reality show, for her sake and for that of the listener.