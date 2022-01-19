Shortly before the episode of the GF Vip there was one clash between two leading protagonists, who went unnoticed live. One detail, however, attracted a lot of public attention. The direct interested parties are, of course, Katia Ricciarelli and Manila Nazzaro which, as far as we could see, clung heavily.

Source GF Vip study

The quarrels inside the Cinecittà house never fail and this time the two major spokespersons of the reality show collide. The reason? soon said. The rehearsals for an opera that the gieffini were organizing in honor of Ricciarelli’s birthday. This new show required some preparation that was put in place a few days ago.

Katia is in charge of the whole organization and, as the moment of the performance approaches, the singer puts pressure on Manila, which after so much insistence has lost patience. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened. The classic drop that breaks the camel’s back is coming. Ricciarelli demands from Nazzaro the constant presence in the rehearse, but the gieffina is also engaged in other matters.

Source GF Vip study

“Katia I told you I try it. I have to wedge it between one iron and another today, I didn’t say I don’t try it ”snapped the Vip girl from the GF Vip. And at that point the two, they have implanted a discussion on the importance of the various chores to be done and of the priority of needs. Manila Nazzaro complains of having to do various tasks and in addition the need to wash her hair.

Needless to say, Ricciarelli’s annoyed mood shows up and, annoyed, she replies: “Go wash your hair now! Unfortunately I have to stay there until the last so I can’t say ‘gentlemen wait for me to go wash my hair’. I wash them when others eat “. “Nobody eats today!” continues Manila. The singer replies: “Nobody eats, I would really like to see! … Mamma mia what a bore”.