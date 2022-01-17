The house is clearly divided into two factions. The respective queens of the two groups are Katia Ricciarelli and Nathaly Caldonazzo

The entrance to the house of the GF Vip of Nathaly Caldonazzo undoubtedly created one clear division in reality TV. A breach clearly evident to the public. The new entry gave many of those present a hard time, first of all through the strong clash with Valeria Marini and Katia Ricciarelli.

Source GF Vip study

The singer does not intend to submit to provocations that the Caldonazzo lifts continuously. But the latter still managed to win the good will of many of the tenants, thus dividing the house in two. Thus, part of the Vpponi in order to give Ricciarelli a hard time elect Nathaly queen of their faction. “It is normal that there are factions, but I will never forget what I was told”, reveals Katia.

Caldonazzo replies: “If we meet, we don’t talk, but we smile”. Ricciarelli is keen to clarify: “They are smiles of education”. The intervention of Alfonso Signorini, which highlights the situation in its own way. So he asks the two door voices to stand up. Then he invites all competitors to take a stance in no uncertain terms. He wants a real net deployment.

Source GF Vip study

Davide, Giucas, Kabir, Manila, Soleil, Valeria, Carmen and unexpectedly Barù meet up next to Ricciarelli, who justifies himself jokingly: “Nathaly is doing food bullying”. Nathaly Caldonazzo instead collects the consent of Manuel, Giacomo, Lulù, Jessica, Sophie, Alessandro and Miriana. Even if the latter admits that she does not like the sides, because if she had been given the possibility of the choice she would certainly have been in the middle.

Pungent as ever the opinion of Sonia Bruganelli, who in this regard says: “Well I’m the new generation, against those who have a history, a career behind them in the world of television”, he observes. Then on Nathaly comes the final sentence: “She made a presentation clip that looked like Julia Roberts and instead is Nathaly Caldonazzo”. It is not necessary to specify which side is Paolo Bonolis’ wife.