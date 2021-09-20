Jo Squillo, famous deejay and icon of women, entered the Big Brother House in last Friday’s episode and, as she had promised, today she presented herself with the burqa. He should have worn it to go through the red door but he decided to show it off during the first live show!

Jo Squillo is one of the competitors of this sixth season of Big Brother Vip and since its entrance it has been talked about. The woman, in fact, presented herself with a suit full of daisies and with the LGBT flag in hand, throwing a appeal against violence on women; today, however, she has chosen a decidedly more opaque outfit. The woman, in fact, for his second direct chose to wear the burqa.

“I would like to enter the Big Brother wearing a burqa, symbol of oppression of women. Mine wouldn’t be one provocation but a strong gesture to express solidarity with the women of Kabul and ours Afghan sisters. In addition to an act of freedom to claim the freedom of all of us “. Read also: Big Brother VIP: the top 8 official names, even Diego Abatantuono?

he had said and, albeit with a bit of delay, has kept his word.

Jo Squillo: the outfit of the second episode

The new episode of the Big Brother Vip it is only starting a few minutes but the competitors of the Home most spied on in Italy have already begun to rise in trend on social media. In particular a upset the public, in particular, was the look chosen by Jo Squillo, who decided to wear the burqa.

There woman, who had already announced his will, seems a bit out of tune surrounded by sequins And suit with the train but perhaps so his message it is even more strong.

“We can not forget, you have to create acts of solidarity for the sisters of Kabul “.

said the woman, asked by the conductor in bet opening.

“We are there and we fight at theirs flank, thanks Jo for having reminded us“.

he answered Gentlemen, remembering how much the freedom is important.